Baxter plans to open R&D center in Mass. for Baxalta spinoff

Sept 29 Baxter International Inc on
Monday said it would form a research and development center in
Cambridge, Massachusetts, for the biopharmaceutical business it
expects to spin off as a separate company in mid-2015.
The new company, to be called Baxalta, is expected to employ
about 400 people in research and development at the Cambridge
facility, in addition to employees working on business
development, oncology and biosimilars teams.
Its pipeline is focused on hematology and immunology,
through technology platforms such as gene therapy and
biosimilars, Baxter said.
The company expects to open the first phase of the Cambridge
center later this year in 200,000 square feet of leased space.
Baxter has said the corporate headquarters of both companies
would be located in northern Illinois.
