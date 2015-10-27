Baxter to cut 1,400 jobs worldwide to boost profits

BRIEF-Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party
Oct 27 Baxter International Inc said on Tuesday it plans to cut about 1,400 jobs worldwide, or about 5 percent of its non-manufacturing workforce, as part of a broad effort to reduce costs and boost profits.
About two-thirds of the job cuts are planned for outside the United States, with the lay-offs to be completed by the end of the year, Chief Executive Bob Parkinson said on the company's third-quarter earnings call.
The reduction is expected to save about $130 million a year, he said.
The hospital products maker reported third-quarter net profit of $1 million, or zero cents a share, down from $468 million, or 86 cents a share, a year ago. Profit was reduced by costs related to the July spin-off of the company's pharmaceutical operations into Baxalta.
Earnings from continuing operations, excluding items, of 41 cents a share topped analyst expectations.
Baxter shares rose 1.75 percent to $36.54 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Elliott Associates and its affiliates report 6.9 percent passive stake in Northern Oil and Gas Inc as of January 10 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2j3YkpU) Further company coverage:
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing