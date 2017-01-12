Baxter Healthcare to pay $18 mln to resolve liability -U.S.

WASHINGTON Jan 12 Baxter Healthcare Corp, a
unit of Baxter International, has agreed to pay $18
million to resolve its criminal and civil liability arising from
the company's failure to follow good manufacturing practices
when making sterile drug products, the U.S. Justice Department
said on Thursday.
The resolution includes a deferred prosecution agreement and
penalties and forfeiture totaling $16 million and a civil
settlement under the False Claims Act with the federal
government totaling approximately $2.158 million, the Justice
Department said in a statement.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)