CORRECTED-Pfizer to buy two Baxter vaccines for $635 mln

July 30 Pfizer Inc agreed to buy two of Baxter International Inc's vaccines and a part of a facility involved in their production for $635 million.

The deal will give Pfizer access to Baxter's NeisVac-C, a meningitis vaccine, and FSME-IMMUN, an encephalitis vaccine.

Both vaccines are already being sold outside the United States. (Reporting by Anand Basu; Editing by Simon Jennings)