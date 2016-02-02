Baxter profit falls 78 pct

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
Feb 2 Baxter International Inc reported a 78 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales of its hospital products.
Net income fell to $205 million, or 37 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $953 million, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier.
Baxter's revenue fell nearly 7 percent to $2.60 billion. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028