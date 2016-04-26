Baxter's sales dip 1 pct, hurt by strong dollar

April 26 Baxter International Inc
reported a near 1 percent fall in first-quarter net sales,
constrained by the dollar's strength.
Baxter sells hospital products including intravenous
devices, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs,
infusion pumps, inhalation and surgical equipment.
Income from continuing operations rose to $3.39 billion
million, or $6.13 per share, in the first quarter ended March
31, from $134 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter results included an after-tax net gain of
about $3.3 billion from the disposition of shares retained
following the spin-off of Baxalta Inc in July 2015.
Baxter's net sales fell to $2.37 billion in the latest
quarter from $2.403 billion.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)