CORRECTED-Baxter earnings, sales beat estimates

(Corrects year-earlier net adjusted income figure in paragraph
2 to $659 million from $639 million. Also corrects year-ago
per-share figure to $1.20 from $1.16)
July 17 Medical device and drug maker Baxter
International Inc reported higher-than-expected
quarterly earnings and revenue, helped by surging sales in its
medical products division.
Net adjusted income rose to $692 million, or $1.26 per share
in the second quarter ended June 30, from $659 million, or $1.20
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 16 percent to $4.3 billion.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of $1.22
per share, excluding items, on revenue of $4.12 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Deerfield, Illinois-based Baxter's stock closed at $76.60 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)