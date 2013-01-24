版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四

Baxter posts higher quarterly earnings, matches Street view

Jan 24 Baxter International Inc on Thursday reported higher quarterly earnings as sales strengthened, especially in the United States.

Baxter, a maker of blood therapy products, medical infusion pumps and equipment for kidney dialysis, said its fourth quarter net profit was $494 million, or 89 cents per diluted share, compared with $463 million, or 82 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Baxter earned $1.26 per share, matching estimates on Wall Street, according to Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly sales were $3.75 billion, up from $3.59 billion in the year-ago period.
