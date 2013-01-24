Baxter posts higher quarterly earnings, matches Street view

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
Jan 24 Baxter International Inc on Thursday reported higher quarterly earnings as sales strengthened, especially in the United States.
Baxter, a maker of blood therapy products, medical infusion pumps and equipment for kidney dialysis, said its fourth quarter net profit was $494 million, or 89 cents per diluted share, compared with $463 million, or 82 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Baxter earned $1.26 per share, matching estimates on Wall Street, according to Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly sales were $3.75 billion, up from $3.59 billion in the year-ago period.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict