UPDATE 3-Baxter posts higher earnings, expands plasma capacity

By Debra Sherman
July 19 Baxter International Inc
reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday and maintained
its outlook for the full year, despite unfavorable foreign
exchange rates, slower global economic growth and the European
debt crisis.
The healthcare products company, whose shares rose 1
percent, also said it had entered into a 10-year agreement with
Stichting Sanguin Bloedvoorziening of the Netherlands that will
expand its capacity for plasma therapies in order to serve a
growing global market.
Under the agreement, Sanguin will provide Baxter with up to
1.6 million liters of incremental plasma capacity annually.
Sanguin will get a fee to process plasma that Baxter collects
itself for use in its medications to treat hemophilia, immune
disorders and other conditions.
The market for plasma is "remarkably robust," growing at 6
percent to 8 percent, Baxter Chief Executive Officer Robert
Parkinson said on a conference call. He said the Sanguin deal
offers a "surge capacity," meaning that Baxter can supply the
market if or when it grows above that range.
Growth is being driven by the adoption of these medically
necessary therapies in emerging and developing markets, he said.
Some analysts say off-label use has also increased demand.
"There's a lot of demand, and they don't have the capacity,"
said Mizuho Securities USA analyst Michael Matson, who has a
"buy" rating on Baxter shares. "It's a good problem to have.
They are trying to increase their capacity."
Besides the deal with Sanguin, Baxter plans to refurbish an
existing Los Angeles plant to improve output and build a new one
to process plasma in Atlanta.
Because Baxter plans to take the Los Angeles plant offline
in the second half of the year, capacity constraints have been
"a key question for investors," Leerink Swann analyst Danielle
Antalffy wrote in a research note.
"But it seems that any potential capacity constraints will
be very manageable," said Antalffy, who has an "outperform"
rating on the stock.
Baxter forecast third-quarter sales growth of 5 percent to 6
percent, excluding the effects of foreign exchange, and earnings
per share of $1.12 to $1.14 before items.
For the full year, Baxter reiterated its outlook, calling
for sales growth of 4 percent to 5 percent, excluding the impact
of foreign exchange. The company forecast earnings of $4.50 to
$4.56 per share, before items, and cash flows from operations to
exceed $3.0 billion.
Second-quarter net earnings were $661 million, or $1.19 per
share, compared with $615 million, or $1.07 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, Baxter earned $1.12 a share. On that basis,
analysts were expecting $1.11, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 1 percent to $3.57 billion from $3.54 billion.
Baxter shares rose 1 percent to $56.73 in morning New York
Stock Exchange trading.