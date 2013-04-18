版本:
Baxter posts lower earnings on acqusition-related expenses

April 18 Baxter International Inc on Thursday said its quarterly net earnings fell slightly, even as sales rose, as acquisition-related costs ate into profits.

Net earnings were $552 million, or $1.00 per share, in the first quarter, compared with $588 million, or $1.04 per share, in the year-earlier period.

