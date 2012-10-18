Baxter reports higher profit

Oct 18 Medical device maker Baxter International Inc reported a rise in quarterly earnings, helped by strong demand in its plasma proteins business.

Third-quarter net income rose to $583 million, or $1.06 per share, from $576 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the maker of blood therapy products, medication infusion pumps and dialysis equipment earned $1.14 per share.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.14 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.