Baxter's Alzheimer's disease drug fails in late-stage trial

May 7 Baxter International Inc said a
late-stage study of its experimental drug to treat Alzheimer's
disease failed to reduce the decline of cognitive functions and
preserve functional abilities.
The trial showed that after 18 months of treatment, patients
with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease taking Baxter's
immunoglobulin treatment did not show a statistically
significant difference in the rate of cognitive decline compared
to a placebo.
The results also did not indicate a statistically
significant change in patients' functional ability, Baxter said.