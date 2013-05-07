版本:
2013年 5月 7日

Baxter's Alzheimer's disease drug fails in late-stage trial

May 7 Baxter International Inc said a late-stage study of its experimental drug to treat Alzheimer's disease failed to reduce the decline of cognitive functions and preserve functional abilities.

The trial showed that after 18 months of treatment, patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease taking Baxter's immunoglobulin treatment did not show a statistically significant difference in the rate of cognitive decline compared to a placebo.

The results also did not indicate a statistically significant change in patients' functional ability, Baxter said.

