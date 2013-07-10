CORRECTED-EU to clear Baxter's $4 bln buy of Sweden's Gambro -sources

(In paragraph 2, corrects percentage of Baxter's renal product sales represented by CRRT to 2 percent, instead of nearly 20 percent)

BRUSSELS, July 10 EU antitrust regulators will conditionally approve a $4 billion bid by Baxter International Inc for Swedish peer Gambro AB, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

To ease competition concerns, the U.S. company agreed to sell its continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) business, which accounts for about 2 percent of its renal product sales. Baxter's renal business contributed almost one-fifth of the company's 2011 revenue of $13.89 billion.

"The European Commission is expected to clear the deal based on the remedy," said one of the people who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The EU executive is scheduled to decide on the deal by July 22. The Commission's spokesman for competition policy, Antoine Colombani, did not immediately respond to an email asking for comments. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Martin Santa)