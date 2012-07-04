UPDATE 1-Bayer CropScience to buy AgraQuest for $425 mln

* Deal boosts Bayer unit's fruit and vegetable business
* Latest in series of small to medium-sized deals at Bayer
* AgraQuest breeds bacteria that fight plant disease
FRANKFURT, July 4 Bayer's pesticides
arm CropScience is to buy California-based firm AgraQuest for
$425 million plus milestone payments to boost its vegetable and
fruit protection business.
The purchase of AgraQuest, which breeds fungi-killing
bacteria to fight plant disease, will help Bayer CropScience
diversify its product range to offer biological pesticides that
have a lower risk of resistance development, Bayer said in a
statement late on Tuesday.
R esistance is a major problem linked to crop chemicals that
occurs when new mutations of weeds, fungi and insects evolve
that withstand prevailing pesticides.
Shares in Bayer were indicated down 0.6 percent in
pre-market trade, according to German broker Lang & Schwarz.
Bayer's chief executive Marijn Dekkers arrived last year
with a reputation for being able to handle transformational
takeovers, but the AgraQuest deal is the latest in a line of
small and medium-sized acquisitions.
Dekkers has said that he will try to boost the group's
h ealthcare and c rop protection and g enetically modified seeds
bu siness via takeovers.
The U.S. target company's current product portfolio includes
brands such as Serenade, Rhapsody, Sonata and Ballad fungicides
and Requiem insecticides.
The head of Bayer CropScience , Sandra Peterson , said the
addition of AgraQuest would help the unit serve the growing
fr uits and vegetables ma rket, wh ich al ready ac counts for more
than 25 percent of the unit's revenues.
" We plan to achieve 3 billion euros ($3.78 billion) of sales
in this segment by 2020 and with the acquisition of AgraQuest we
are underlining our growth ambitions," sh e said in a statement.
Bayer CropScience is the world's second-largest maker of
conventional farming pesticides after Syngenta < SYNN.VX> and
al so makes genetically modified seeds.