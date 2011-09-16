Bayer to reshuffle diagnostics business

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 German drugmaker Bayer
(BAYGn.DE) is to overhaul its contrast agents business, seeking
marketing synergies with its U.S. medical devices unit Medrad,
as it cuts costs to counter generic competition.
Bayer is to create a new sub-unit to combine contrast agents
-- products used to highlight body parts during medical imaging
-- with Medrad, which makes devices to diagnose and treat
cardiovascular conditions, because both businesses target
radiologists and cardiologists, a spokesman said on Friday.
Germany's largest drugmaker is in the midst of a
restructuring programme to cut annual costs 800 million euros
($1.1 billion) as government austerity measures and generic
competition drain its financial resources.
Its contrast agents include Ultravist to X-ray blood vessels
and Magnevist to diagnose nerve diseases via magnetic resonance
imaging with 2010 sales of 313 million euros and 215 million
respectively.
German daily Financial Times Deutschland reported people
familiar with the matter saying Bayer has also been looking for
a buyer for its experimental Alzheimer's diagnostic substance
florbetaben as part of the overhaul at the contrast agents unit.
The Bayer spokesman declined to comment to Reuters on the
reported divestment plan.
Bayer in 2009 started enrolling participants for the last
stage of testing of the Alzheimer's marker, which could offer a
way to diagnose early onset of the disease.
At the time, Bayer was expecting results from the trials in
2014 and predicted 250-500 million euros in peak annual sales
from the product. The spokesman on Friday declined to provide an
update of that estimate.
Injection of florbetaben highlights proteins which are
associated with Alzheimer's disease in patients' brains under a
positron emission tomography (PET) scan.
Currently, only advanced symptoms such as memory loss and
impaired speech and movement can give an indication of the
illness. Only a post-mortem brain tissue examination can bring
absolute certainty.
Among the few treatment options against Alzheimer's are
Eisai and Pfizer's Aricept, Exelon from
Novartis , Ebixa from Lundbeck and Reminyl
from Shire .
($1 = 0.722 euro)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Dan
Lalor)