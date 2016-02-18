UPDATE 1-Bayer strategy head Baumann set to be named CEO-source

* Baumann set to be named CEO-designate next week-source
* Former CFO, now strategy head, long seen as heir apparent
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Feb 18 German drugmaker Bayer's
head of strategy, Werner Baumann, is set to be
appointed chief executive-designate next week, a person familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Long seen as heir apparent to Chief Executive Marijn
Dekkers, Baumann will be announced as his successor on Feb. 25,
when full-year results are due to be published, the source said.
The news was earlier reported by monthly Manager Magazin,
which said Baumann would take the helm at the beginning of 2017.
Bayer declined to comment.
Dekkers has said he would step down at the end of 2016 and
that it will be up to the supervisory board to pick a successor.
Baumann, a former finance chief who is responsible for group
strategy, has spent his entire career at Bayer, having played
key roles in folding Roche's consumer health unit and
rival drugmaker Schering into Bayer.
Bayer, which invented Aspirin and polyurethane foams, last
year listed its plastics business on the stock market to focus
on its more profitable life-science businesses around human,
animal and plant health.
It has benefited from a rich drug development pipeline but
the company's absence from a recent wave of consolidation could
undermine its position in markets such as crop protection and
animal health.
That is why Bayer, under Baumann's leadership, is likely to
seek a major life sciences M&A deal in the next few years,
banking sources have said.
