UPDATE 2-Bayer, Versant invest $225 million in biotech venture

* Venture to focus on stem cell technology
* Focus on cardiovascular, neurodegenerative conditions
By Solarina Ho and Matt Scuffham
TORONTO, Dec 12 German healthcare group Bayer
said on Monday it has set up a joint venture with
U.S. life sciences venture capital firm Versant Ventures to
invest $225 million in a stem cell therapy firm based in
Toronto.
The companies said the financing, one of the largest ever
for an initial round of venture capital funding for a biotech
company and the biggest of its kind in Canada, will allow
scientists to focus on research and development of treatments
for cardiovascular disease and neurodegenerative disorders over
the next four years.
"The scientists can really focus for four years on bringing
this a huge step forward, instead of struggling for financing
every other year," said Axel Bouchon, who heads the Bayer Life
Science Center.
The venture, BlueRock Therapeutics, is expected to initially
employ 30 to 40 people in Toronto, and 70 to 80 people
worldwide. It will be based primarily out of Toronto's MaRS
Discovery District, one of the world's largest innovation hubs.
BlueRock is partnering with the Center for Commercialization
of Regenerative Medicines (CCRM), also based at MaRS, to help
scale production of various stem cells, one of the key elements
that executives say sets the venture apart.
"We continue to be more and more bullish on Canada because
of the early successes we've seen," said Jerel Davis, a managing
director at Versant Ventures, which has invested in 7 new firms
since entering the Canadian market three years ago.
"We go where the science is best. We believe Toronto is
emerging as a center of excellence for regenerative medicine."
Toronto, where stem cells were first identified, has one of
the highest numbers of stem cell researchers in the world within
its scientific community.
BlueRock will develop a number of projects with an initial
focus on cardiovascular diseases, the leading cause of death in
the world, according to the World Health Organization, and
neurodegenerative disorders, such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's
diseases.
"(You have) something that is actually chronically treated
at general hospitals and so on, versus you have something that
is a true, let's hope, once-off treatment and then it's cured,"
said Bouchon. "The whole paradigm will shift."
The company, which will also have research and development
operations in New York and Boston, hopes to launch its first
clinical trial by 2018, executives said.
