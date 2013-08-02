BRIEF-FDA clears Bayer's live stock reproduction products

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
FRANKFURT Aug 2 Bayer AG : * Says FDA approves marketing of Bayer's Prostamate and Ovacyst reproduction
management products * ProstaMate is indicated for use in cattle, swine and mares; OvaCyst for use
in dairy cattle.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.