BRIEF-FDA clears Bayer's live stock reproduction products

FRANKFURT Aug 2 Bayer AG : * Says FDA approves marketing of Bayer's Prostamate and Ovacyst reproduction

management products * ProstaMate is indicated for use in cattle, swine and mares; OvaCyst for use

in dairy cattle.
