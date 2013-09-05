版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 5日 星期四 14:37 BJT

BRIEF-Bayer seeks EU approval for regorafenib for use against GIST

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Bayer AG : * Says regorafenib (Stivarga) submitted for European marketing authorization

for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐