Bayer CEO eyes falling margins in drugs, plastics

* Euro debt crisis hits drugs, plastics margins
* Late payment problems in Greece, Italy, Spain
* No big acquisitions planned, strong China growth
* Will work with FDA on any birth control label change
FRANKFURT, Dec 11 Bayer expects
to see falling profit margins in drugs and plastics as the euro
debt crisis sends tremors through economy, chief executive
Marijn Dekkers told a German newspaper.
"There is an increasing trend towards cost-cutting on
medicines, so the debt crisis is pressuring our margins,"
Dekkers told Tagesspiegel newspaper in a interview released
ahead of publication on Monday.
"Besides price pressure in HealthCare, demand is weakening
for our plastics," he said.
Dekkers complained about weak payment discipline in highly
indebted euro area countries, especially Greece, Italy and
Spain.
"Overall, accounts receivable is a significant, three-digit
million euro amount. The countries in some cases have missed
their payment dates by more than a year," Dekkers said.
Bayer has also become more conservative in the face of the
euro debt crisis, raising liquid funds fivefold to 3.8 billion
euros ($5 billion) since 2008, but the two downswings were not
comparable, Dekkers said.
"The current crisis is at most, only half as bad as the one
three years ago," he said. "After Lehman it was pure panic."
Bayer has no big acquisitions on the cards and wanted to
grow mainly on its own power, supported by small takeovers, he
said.
The company is confident about the sustainability of growth
in China, Dekkers said.
"There is so much demand in China, I couldn't imagine what
would interrupt our sales growth there," he said.
The executive played down concerns over discussions in the
United States on the labelling of birth control pills, such as
Bayer's popular Yaz and Yasmin.
Last week, outside experts advising the Food and Drug
Administration (FDA), in a 21-5 vote agreed the current, rather
complex label does not adequately help women and doctors
understand the risks and benefits of such pills.
Nonetheless, in a close vote of 15 to 11, the panel
concluded the benefits of preventing unwanted pregnancies did
outweigh the risks.
"We are awaiting the FDA's final decision and will work with
the authority, as we do with other health authorities, on any
changes to the product information needed as a result of new
scientific data," Dekkers said.