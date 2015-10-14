Bayer expects charges in 2016 as wine growers link fungicide to crop damage

| ZURICH
ZURICH Oct 14 Bayer <BAYGn.DE > expects to pay
wine growers compensation starting early next year after
vineyards in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and
Switzerland reported 2015 crop damage possibly linked to one of
the company's fungicides.
European grape growers reported deformed leaves and lower
yields after using Moon Privilege - called Luna Privilege in
some markets - from the German company's Crop Science unit.
In Switzerland, losses are estimated at 80 million Swiss
francs ($83.73 million), according to marketing group Swiss
Wine.
Bayer has acknowledged "atypical symptoms" in vines where
the fungicide was applied in 2014. Bayer said it was collecting
data and assessing how much it will offer to wine growers.
"Bayer will on a voluntary basis compensate affected wine
growers which have used the Moon Privilege/Luna Privilege
fungicide last year," a Bayer spokesman said, adding no "clear
cause" had been determined.
Bayer has said it expected more than 250 million euros ($279
million) in annual peak sales from its Luna product line
launched in 2012 for fruits and vegetables.
Austria Wine, the marketing arm of that country's wine
industry, didn't immediately respond to requests for figures for
possible damage that may be linked to Moon Privilege.
Jean-Marc Amez Droz, Swiss Wine's general secretary,
estimated harvest losses totaling 6.65 million kilos (14 million
pounds) of grapes in 2015, or about 4.85 percent of 2014's crop.
Hardest hit were Pinot Noir grapes, often grown in the
German-speaking part of Switzerland, and Chasselas, a white wine
grape prevalent in French-speaking Vaud canton. A few growers
lost their entire 2015 harvest, Amez Droz said.
"Wine makers are missing about six million bottles of wine,"
he said. "The very young berries just didn't grow. The
development of the berries was totally out of the ordinary."
Growers who deployed the fungicide late in 2014 in rainy
conditions saw more damage than those who applied it earlier in
dry weather, Amoz Droz said, a trend confirmed by Bayer.
Switzerland's Federal Office of Agriculture suspended its
approval of Moon Privilege in wine growing in July.
On Wednesday, a spokesman said private growers would need to
resolve their own damage claims but the agriculture ministry
would continue to work with Bayer to determine the cause. The
ministry was also aiming to boost approvals stringency.
"Approval will take at least a year longer, as now we'll
have to investigate damage that might occur a year following
application," spokesman Juerg Jordi said. Bayer must start from
the beginning if it is to sell Moon Privilege again in
Switzerland, he added.
(Reporting by John Miller in Zurich and Ludwig Burger in
Frankfurt; Editing by Mark Heinrich)