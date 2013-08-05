UPDATE 1-Bayer enters cancer research deal with Compugen

* Compugen shares up over 50 pct
* Compugen could receive over $500 mln
FRANKFURT/JERUSALEM Aug 5 German
pharmaceuticals company Bayer AG has entered a new
cancer partnership with Israel's Compugen Ltd to
research, develop and commercialise antibody-based therapies.
The agreement sent Compugen's shares up more than
50 percent.
The two partners will jointly carry out a preclinical
research programme, they said in a statement on Monday.
Under the deal, Compugen will receive an upfront payment of
$10 million, and is eligible to receive over $500 million in
potential milestone payments.
Compugen may also receive mid to high single digit royalties
on worldwide net sales of any resulting products under the
collaboration.
"Antibody-based immunotherapies are promising approaches in
oncology which can stimulate the body's own immune cells to
fight cancer cells," Bayer executive Andreas Busch said in a
statement.
Bayer will have full control over further development and
have global commercialisation rights for potential cancer
therapies.
Compugen's Tel Aviv-listed shares were up 45 percent in late
trading while they were up 52 percent at $8.30 in pre-market
Nasdaq trade. Bayer's shares were up 0.4 percent.
The immunotherapy approach aims at combating cancer by
stimulating the body's own immune cells.
The tumour and its environment suppress the ability of
cancer patients to develop an effective anti-tumour immune
response and in this way protect both tumour growth and
survival.
Compugen said it has discovered two novel immune checkpoint
regulators that potentially play a key role in immunosuppression
and researchers at Compugen are developing specific therapeutic
antibodies that are geared to block the immunosuppressive
function of these targets and to reactivate the patient's
anti-tumour immune response in order to fight cancer.