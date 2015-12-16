Bayer consumer health still looking to bulk up after Merck deal

* Important to remain among sector's top 3 - unit chief
* Bayer consumer health unit looking for takeover targets
* Bayer to work hard to reduce debt for better M&A options
BASEL, Dec 16 Bayer will keep looking
for takeover targets in the consumer health market even as it
digests the $14 billion purchase of Merck & Co
businesses, to stay at least among the top three players in the
industry.
"I'm always interested in acquisitions," the German
drugmaker's divisional head Erica Mann told journalists at an
event in Basel, Switzerland.
"Consolidation is going to happen. We have to do strategic
acquisitions which make sense, such as the Merck acquisition."
Major pharmaceuticals groups such as Johnson & Johnson
, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer also offer
consumer health brands despite lower margins compared with
prescription drugs because customers' brand loyalty typically
prevails even after patent protection runs out.
Sanofi said on Tuesday it is in exclusive talks to
swap its animal health business for Boehringer Ingelheim's
consumer health operation, which would make it the largest
player in non-prescription drugs.
Industry rankings can differ when they use a broader market
definition to include consumer products such as mouth wash,
sunscreen or insoles that are often sold alongside medical
products.
Mann said that Bayer -- the inventor of aspirin and maker of
Bepanthen skin care products and Canesten antifungal creams --
would not be put under pressure by Sanofi's move but
acknowledged that Bayer would seek to keep up with the pace of
consolidation in the still fragmented market.
"You have to be under the top three, with the consolidation
we have to make sure that we stay relevant. It gets increasingly
difficult for the smaller companies to get better. Scale is
really critical going forward."
Even after the Sanofi-Boehringer deal, the four largest
players in the more than 100 billion euro ($109 billion)
non-prescription drug industry will each command less then 5
percent in market share.
For now, Bayer's net debt of 19.3 billion euros at the end
of September, is holding back Germany's largest drugmaker.
"We need to pay off the debt, we are working very hard to do
that," Mann said.
($1 = 0.9154 euros)
(Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing
by Maria Sheahan)