Ex FDA head says Bayer withheld Yasmin safety data

* FDA head to testify in Yasmin liability case
* Expected to say Bayer kept blood clot data from FDA
Dec 5 A former head of the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said Bayer AG withheld from the
agency reports of dangerous blood clots in users of the German
drugmaker's popular birth control pills.
Attorneys representing Bayer in product liability cases
brought by people who claim to have been harmed by the oral
contraceptives Yasmin and Yaz had attempted to keep former FDA
Commissioner David Kessler from testifying as an expert
witness.
Kessler is expected to testify in upcoming trials that
Bayer failed to adequately warn of the risk of dangerous blood
clots called venous thromboembolisms, or VTEs, associated with
Yasmin and Yaz, and that Bayer promoted the birth control pills
for uses not approved by the FDA.
VTEs can significantly increase the risk of strokes or
death.
Kessler's report, according to court documents unsealed on
Monday in U.S. federal court in Illinois, states that, prior to
the approval of Yasmin in May 2001, Bayer failed to inform the
FDA or the public of adverse VTE events, including those in a
study showing a much higher than expected incidence of VTEs.
It also states that, in 2003 Bayer, refused to change its
warning of VTE risk when FDA experts calculated a higher
reporting rate for Yasmin than for other oral contraceptives.
Kessler is also expected to testify that Bayer received
reports of higher blood clot risks from a pair of independent
studies, but failed to report them to the FDA or public until
the studies were officially published more than a year later.
The Kessler report also says Bayer engaged in extensive
off-label promotion of Yasmin and Yaz for premenstrual syndrome
(PMS), despite a lack of FDA approval for the condition.
Bayer is facing thousands of personal injury lawsuits from
users of Yasmin and Yaz with trials scheduled to begin next
month in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
An FDA advisory panel is set to discuss the safety of the
Bayer birth control pills later this week.