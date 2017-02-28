版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 01:00 BJT

Bayer cuts Covestro stake in open market transaction

FRANKFURT Feb 28 Bayer said on Tuesday it was reducing its stake in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.

Bayer, which holds a stake of 64.2 percent in Covestro, did not specify how many shares it was selling beyond saying it would retain a majority stake for now.

More details on pricing and allocation of the shares would be published on Wednesday, a Bayer spokesman said.

Bayer reiterated it intends to sell all of its Covestro shares over the next few years. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Emma Thomasson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐