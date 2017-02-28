Bayer cuts Covestro stake in open market transaction

FRANKFURT Feb 28 Bayer said on Tuesday it was reducing its stake in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.

Bayer, which holds a stake of 64.2 percent in Covestro, did not specify how many shares it was selling beyond saying it would retain a majority stake for now.

More details on pricing and allocation of the shares would be published on Wednesday, a Bayer spokesman said.

Bayer reiterated it intends to sell all of its Covestro shares over the next few years. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Emma Thomasson)