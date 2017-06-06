UPDATE 1-Bayer cuts Covestro stake in transactions worth 2.5 bln euros

* Two market transactions worth combined 2 bln euros
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension
fund
* Bayer says to keep majority of voting rights for now
* Still aims to reduce stake to zero over medium term
(Adds details, new percentage to be disclosed at later stage,
voting rights)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, June 6 Bayer AG set out on
Tuesday to reduce its stake in plastics and chemicals subsidiary
Covestro further from 53.3 percent, part of a plan to
sever ownership ties completely in the medium term.
Bayer said in a statement after the market close it was
placing 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of Covestro shares, 1
billion euros of convertible bonds and transferring a 4 percent
stake, worth 530 million euros, into Bayer's retirement fund.
Bayer said it could not give the new size of its stake in
Covestro until the terms of the bookbuilding transaction were
settled but would still hold the majority of the voting rights
as the votes of the shares going into the pension fund would be
ascribed to Bayer.
The 2 billion euros in proceeds from the two open market
placements will come in handy as Bayer raises debt and equity
financing for its $66 billion takeover of Monsanto, the
biggest deal ever to be paid for in cash.
Bayer said it would deposit 8 million Covestro shares, a
stake of close to 4 percent according to Thomson Reuters data,
in Bayer's pension trust in the near future.
That stake in Covestro - a maker of transparent plastics and
materials for insulation foams - would be worth about 530
million euros based on Tuesday's closing price, taking the
combined value of the transactions to 2.53 billion euros.
Bayer said it would continue to fully consolidate the
subsidiary in its financial statements following the
transactions.
As part of the two market transactions with institutional
investors, the German drugmaker said it had started placing 1
billion euros in Covestro shares in an accelerated bookbuilding
procedure after Tuesday's market close.
Also after the close, Bayer offered 1 billion euros in bonds
that are exchangeable into Covestro shares maturing in 2020.
Bayer, which floated Covestro in 2015, transferred a stake
of about 5 percent in the business into its pension fund in
April last year.
Bayer also placed 4 billion euros in mandatory convertible
notes in November, part of a plan to raise $19 billion worth of
equity capital for the Monsanto deal, which Bayer plans to wrap
up by the end of 2017.
($1 = 0.8870 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by David Clarke)