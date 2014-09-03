版本:
Bayer CropScience to invest $1 bln in USA by 2016

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Bayer CropScience plans to invest close to $1 billion in the United States between 2013 and 2016 to help it grow faster than the U.S. market, it said on Wednesday.

The agricultural unit of German drugmaker Bayer said the U.S. investments would be part of its global programme started last year with total capital expenditure of about $3.3 billion in the period.

