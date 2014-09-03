Bayer CropScience to invest $1 bln in USA by 2016

BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals says application to voluntarily delist from the TSX venture exchange
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange
FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Bayer CropScience plans to invest close to $1 billion in the United States between 2013 and 2016 to help it grow faster than the U.S. market, it said on Wednesday.
The agricultural unit of German drugmaker Bayer said the U.S. investments would be part of its global programme started last year with total capital expenditure of about $3.3 billion in the period.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange
(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click on ) (Adds port privatization details, updates comments) By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, April 19 Dubai Ports World Co and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA are seizing on Brazil's three-year-long recession and rising debt levels among local port operators to bid for marine terminals in one of the world's top commodity exporters. But their plan will not come cheap. Half of the 12 terminal and port sal
* Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx