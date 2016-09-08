Bayer exploring sale of dermatology business - Bloomberg

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 German chemicals and crop pesticides firm Bayer AG is exploring the sale of its dermatology business to push forward its deal with Monsanto Co, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
Bayer is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co on the sale, which could fetch more than 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion), the report said. (bloom.bg/2cGiTXB)
Bayer said on Monday it was willing to offer more than $65 billion, a 2 percent increase on its previous offer for the world's largest seeds company Monsanto.
The dermatology business could attract interest from existing makers of skincare products including Nestle SA's Galderma, Allergan Plc and Almirall SA , as well as private equity firms, according to the Bloomberg report.
Bayer and J.P. Morgan were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)