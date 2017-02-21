Bayer to pay out 2.70 eur/shr dividend, in line with market view

FRANKFURT Feb 21 Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer said on Tuesday it would propose an annual dividend of 2.70 euros per share to investors, in line with analysts' expectations and up from 2.50 euros a year earlier.

The company, which is buying seed maker Monsanto, has a long-term policy of paying out 30 to 40 percent of core earnings per share, which it defines as net income excluding goodwill amortisation and one-off writedowns.

Bayer is due to report fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)