Bayer to pay out 2.70 eur/shr dividend, in line with market view

* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
FRANKFURT Feb 21 Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer said on Tuesday it would propose an annual dividend of 2.70 euros per share to investors, in line with analysts' expectations and up from 2.50 euros a year earlier.
The company, which is buying seed maker Monsanto, has a long-term policy of paying out 30 to 40 percent of core earnings per share, which it defines as net income excluding goodwill amortisation and one-off writedowns.
Bayer is due to report fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada