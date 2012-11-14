Bayer: 5 key drugs to have combined peak sales of 5.5 bln eur

LEVERKUSEN, Germany Nov 14 Bayer said its five most promising new drugs have an annual peak sales potential of more than 5.5 billion euros ($7 billion).

The sales forecast comprises anti-clotting pill Xarelto, ophthalmic drug Eylea, also calle VEGF Trap-Eye, anti-cancer products Alpharadin and Stivarga, as well as lung treatment riociguat.

Last year, Bayer said four of the drugs, excluding riociguat, would have a peak sales potential of more than 5 billion euros.