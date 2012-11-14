Bayer: 5 key drugs to have combined peak sales of 5.5 bln eur

BRIEF-Vexim announces another major step towards SpineJack commercialization in US
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
LEVERKUSEN, Germany Nov 14 Bayer said its five most promising new drugs have an annual peak sales potential of more than 5.5 billion euros ($7 billion).
The sales forecast comprises anti-clotting pill Xarelto, ophthalmic drug Eylea, also calle VEGF Trap-Eye, anti-cancer products Alpharadin and Stivarga, as well as lung treatment riociguat.
Last year, Bayer said four of the drugs, excluding riociguat, would have a peak sales potential of more than 5 billion euros.
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
LONDON, Feb 21 Russian state oil firm Rosneft has become the first major oil firm to pre-finance crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan, joining trading houses in the race for crude from the semi-autonomous region.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd