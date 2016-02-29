FDA asks for more tests on Essure to evaluate risk

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday unveiled new measures to evaluate the risk of Bayer AG's implantable steralization device, Essure, following patient complaints and calls for its withdrawal from the market.
The device, which was approved in 2002, was billed as an alternative to tubal ligation. The FDA has since received thousands of complaints, including reports of the device breaking or moving and causing injuries.
The FDA on Monday mandated a clinical study to determine heightened risks for particular women and has issued a draft guidance with labeling recommendations, including a boxed warning label.
The agency also issued a checklist for doctors to use when discussing with patients the potential risks of implanted permanent birth control devices. (1.usa.gov/1XV3fFu) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.