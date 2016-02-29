FDA asks for more tests on Essure to evaluate risk

Feb 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday unveiled new measures to evaluate the risk of Bayer AG's implantable steralization device, Essure, following patient complaints and calls for its withdrawal from the market.

The device, which was approved in 2002, was billed as an alternative to tubal ligation. The FDA has since received thousands of complaints, including reports of the device breaking or moving and causing injuries.

The FDA on Monday mandated a clinical study to determine heightened risks for particular women and has issued a draft guidance with labeling recommendations, including a boxed warning label.

The agency also issued a checklist for doctors to use when discussing with patients the potential risks of implanted permanent birth control devices. (1.usa.gov/1XV3fFu) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)