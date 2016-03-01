UPDATE 4-FDA calls for strongest warning on Essure birth control device

(New throughout, adds details from FDA on black box warning,
post-market study)
By Natalie Grover
Feb 29 Bayer AG's Essure birth control implant
should carry the strongest safety warning label, U.S. regulators
said on Monday, following thousands of complaints about the
device.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also asked the German
drugmaker to conduct a post-market study of the device.
Essure, acquired by Bayer in 2013, has been the target of
complaints and calls for its withdrawal since it was approved
for sale in the United States in 2002.
FDA said it intends to require the product to carry a "black
box" label warning of serious risks such as perforation of the
uterus or fallopian tubes and severe allergic reaction. It is
asking the public to submit comments on the language to be
included in the label warning.
The device, promoted as an alternative to tubal ligation for
permanent birth control, consists of two small nickel-titanium
coils inserted into the fallopian tubes. Scar tissue that forms
around the device is meant to prevent pregnancy.
Complaints have included reports of the device breaking,
moving and causing side effects ranging from chronic pain and
bleeding to autoimmune disorders such as psoriasis and lupus.
The agency also issued a checklist for doctors to use in
discussing the risks with patients and instructed Bayer to
conduct a clinical study to further assess the product's safety
and effectiveness.
"The agency continues to believe the product should remain
available to women who are informed of the risks," Dr. William
Maisel, deputy director for science in the FDA's center for
devices and radiological health, told reporters on a call.
The post-market study will enroll more than 2,000 women who
will be followed for a minimum of three years and will compare
the Essure implant to tubal ligation, Maisel said.
Bayer said it would work with the FDA, while reiterating the
positive benefit-risk profile of Essure.
Many members of a 27,000-member Facebook group "Essure
Problems" expressed disappointment at the FDA's announcement.
The group, as well as consumer watchdog Public Citizen, has been
pushing for a ban on the device.
"The FDA unacceptably puts patients at risk by allowing the
device to continue to be marketed as this surveillance study
proceeds," Sarah Sorscher, an attorney for Public Citizen, said
in an email.
Bayer estimates there are about 750,000 women using Essure
worldwide, about 70 percent of them in the United States.
More than 5,000 adverse events involving Essure have been
reported, according to the FDA's website, although the role of
the device is not always clear.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; additional reporting
by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Ted Kerr
and David Gregorio)