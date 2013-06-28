Bayer cancer drug recommended in EU

BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
LONDON, June xx Experts at the European Medicines Agency have recommended approval of Bayer's drug Stivarga for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.
Friday's positive decision from EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) follows an earlier green light for the product in the United States.
Stivarga is a pill that works by blocking several enzymes that promote cancer growth.
Under an agreement signed in 2011, Onyx Pharmaceuticals will receive a 20 percent royalty payment on global sales of Stivarga.
Bayer and Onyx jointly market Stivarga in the United States, while Bayer has sole marketing rights in the rest of the world.
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ