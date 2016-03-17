版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 18:10 BJT

Germany's Bayer secures U.S. FDA approval for hemophilia A therapy

March 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Bayer AG's therapy for the most common form of hemophilia, about three weeks after the treatment got the green signal in Europe, the company said on Thursday.

The therapy, Kovaltry, is designed to prevent and control bleeding in patients with hemophilia A when used prophylactically two or three times per week, and was approved by the European Commission on Feb. 22.

Due to a fault in a gene that regulates the body's production of clotting factors, people with hemophilia are susceptible to spontaneous bleeding as well as severe bleeding following injury or surgery.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐