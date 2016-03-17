Germany's Bayer secures U.S. FDA approval for hemophilia A therapy

March 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved Bayer AG's therapy for the most common form
of hemophilia, about three weeks after the treatment got the
green signal in Europe, the company said on Thursday.
The therapy, Kovaltry, is designed to prevent and control
bleeding in patients with hemophilia A when used
prophylactically two or three times per week, and was approved
by the European Commission on Feb. 22.
Due to a fault in a gene that regulates the body's
production of clotting factors, people with hemophilia are
susceptible to spontaneous bleeding as well as severe bleeding
following injury or surgery.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)