UPDATE 2-Germany's Bayer wins U.S. FDA approval for hemophilia A therapy

By Natalie Grover
March 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved Bayer AG's therapy for the most common form
hemophilia, the company said on Thursday, about three weeks
after the treatment was cleared for use in Europe.
The therapy, Kovaltry, is designed to reduce bleeding in
patients with hemophilia A when infused prophylactically two or
three times per week, and was approved by the European
Commission on Feb. 22.
Due to a fault in a gene that regulates the body's clotting
mechanism, people with hemophilia are susceptible to spontaneous
bleeding as well as severe bleeding following injuries or
surgery.
Hemophilia has no cure. Patients typically require frequent
injections of blood clotting proteins that can cost up to
$300,000 a year for a single patient.
A Bayer spokeswoman said the company could not specify a
price for Kovaltry but added that it had already captured the
second-largest share of the hemophilia A market in the United
States.
The German drugmaker's established hemophilia A therapy,
Kogenate, brought in global sales of about 1.15 billion euros
($1.30 billion) last year.
Kovaltry will enter a crowded market. Existing products with
varying dosing schedules include those from Baxalta Inc
, which is being acquired by Shire Plc, Pfizer
Inc, Biogen Inc and Novo Nordisk A/S
.
But more convenient therapies, perhaps once-monthly
regimens, from Roche Holding AG and Alnylam
Pharmaceuticals Inc could reach the market as early as
2017, Morningstar analysts wrote in a note last month.
Since the faulty gene is carried on the X chromosome,
hemophilia is almost entirely a disease of men, and affects
about 20,000 Americans. Bayer estimates there are currently
about 16,000 people living with hemophilia A in the United
States.
"We have found that many hemophilia A patients are
comfortable with their existing treatment, but there are always
early adopters interested in new therapies," said Olubunmi
Afonja, Bayer's director of medical affairs for hematology.
About 75 percent of the estimated 400,000 hemophiliacs
around the world still receive inadequate treatment or have no
access to therapy, according to the U.S.-based National
Hemophilia Foundation.
Bayer, among others, is also exploring the use of gene
therapy in hemophilia, which aims to achieve a cure by fixing
the gene responsible for the largely inherited disorder. The
company has tied up with U.S. biotech firm Dimension
Therapeutics to develop such a therapy for hemophilia A.
($1 = 0.9008 euros)
