FDA panel to discuss safety of Bayer's contraceptive device Essure

June 24 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it would discuss the safety and effectiveness of Bayer AG's
controversial contraceptive device, Essure, in a
public panel meeting after receiving more than 5000 complaints,
including those of deaths and pregnancies.
Essure, which is the only approved permanent birth control
device in the United States, is a small metal coil that is
placed in the fallopian tubes through a catheter. The FDA
approved the device in November 2002.
In the near 13 years since then, the health regulator said
it had received 5,093 complaints, including those of pain or
menstrual irregularities after using the device, as well as
complaints of the device breaking. (1.usa.gov/1RwZ4Lq)
There have also been five fetal deaths in women who became
pregnant after using Essure and four adult deaths for reasons
such as infection and uterine perforation, the agency said.
The FDA said it plans to hold a meeting of the Obstetrics
and Gynecology Devices Panel on Sept. 24 to discuss the risks
and benefits of Essure and has invited feedback from presenters,
panel members and the public.
The device has been used by about 750,000 women, according
to Bayer's website.
The FDA cautioned that the complaints it received had
limitations such as incomplete or inaccurate data and did not
necessarily directly indicate a faulty or defective device.
