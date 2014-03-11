Bayer to invest $700 mln to produce haemophilia drugs in Germany

FRANKFURT, March 11 Bayer said it
plans to spend more than 500 million euros ($694 million) to set
up haemophilia drug production sites in Germany, one of the
largest investments to date by the German company's healthcare
unit.
Bayer's established haemophilia A therapy product Kogenate,
with 1.2 billion euros in sales last year, has been exclusively
produced by a Bayer facility in Berkeley, California.
It has two more drug candidates against the type A of the
hereditary bleeding disorder in the third and last phase of
testing on humans that is required for regulatory approval.
"Establishing an additional supply source in Germany will
help the company to prepare for production of the anticipated
new therapy options and address the growing demand in this
therapeutic area," the company said on Tuesday.
One of the two experimental treatments, called BAY 94-9027,
was shown in a drug trial in February to help protect against
bleeds with fewer infusions than the standard therapy.
As part of the production expansion, Bayer will create about
500 new jobs at its sites in Leverkusen and Wuppertal by 2020.
People with haemophilia have a fault in a gene that
regulates the body's production of proteins called clotting
factors. This can cause spontaneous bleeding as well as severe
bleeding following injuries or surgery.
The field could see a range of other new treatments soon.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is due to decide by
mid-year whether to approve a new long-lasting haemophilia B
clotting factor from Biogen Idec and partner Swedish
Orphan Biovitrum.
Novo Nordisk expects to file next year for
regulatory approval of its long-acting haemophilia B drug,
N9-GP.