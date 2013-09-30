UPDATE 1-Bayer names Pfizer's Brandicourt as head of healthcare

* To take over from interim head on Nov. 1
* Brandicourt to drive growth from promising new drugs
* Has been member of Pfizer executive leadership team
FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Germany's Bayer
named Pfizer executive Olivier Brandicourt as the new
head of its healthcare division, where he will oversee the
market launch of a range of potential blockbusters.
He will take over from Bayer Healthcare interim head
Wolfgang Plischke on Nov. 1, Germany's largest drugmaker said in
a statement on Monday.
Brandicourt, who was a member of Pfizer's executive
leadership team, will be responsible for taking new drugs to
market, including stroke prevention pill Xarelto, eye drug Eylea
and cancer treatment Stivarga and to translate successful drug
trials into revenue growth.
A 30 percent increase in Bayer's shares over the last 12
months shows high expectations that the new drugs will offset an
expected decline in sales of its multiple sclerosis drug and
some birth control pills, which are hit by rival products.
At 0707 GMT, the shares slipped 0.5 percent to 87.06 euros,
the STOXX Europe 600 Health Care index edged 0.1 percent
lower.
CEO Marijn Dekkers has said that while Bayer has been strong
in research and development, it needs to do better at marketing
its products.
The group's five most promising new pharmaceuticals have a
combined peak sales potential of more than 5.5 billion euros
($7.45 billion), according to Bayer.
The previous head of Bayer Healthcare, Joerg Reinhardt, quit
in February to become chairman of Novartis
.