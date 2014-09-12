UPDATE 2-U.S. seeks to hold Bayer in contempt over product health claims

BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals subscribes to US company Xcovery's preferred shares
* Says it subscribes to U.S. medical research company Xcovery's preferred shares worth up to $20 million
(Adds statement by Bayer)
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The American unit of Bayer AG is making unsubstantiated claims about its Phillips Colon Health product, the United States said on Friday as it sought to hold Bayer Corp in contempt of a court order for the statements.
Bayer claimed the product can "defend against" occasional constipation, diarrhea and other problems, but did not have reliable scientific evidence to support the description, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
The statement violates a 2007 court order that prohibited Bayer from making unsubstantiated claims about any dietary supplements it promotes or sells, the government said.
In a statement, the company said it was "extremely disappointed" in the government's decision and strongly disagreed with it.
"Phillips Colon Health is a safe and beneficial probiotic product. Bayer believes that the product's benefits for consumers are fully substantiated and supported," the company said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington and Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a two-month high the day before as lower oil prices pressured energy stocks, while shares of Home Capital Group slumped after the company announced a credit line agreement.
NEW YORK, April 26 Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac opened higher on Wednesday, reaching their highest levels in more than a month after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the Trump administration will take up reform of the two mortgage finance agencies in the latter half of 2017.