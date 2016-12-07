UPDATE 2-Bracco, Guerbet looking for partners for Bayer radiology bids-sources

(Adds Bayer statement)
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT Dec 7 Italian healthcare group Bracco
is working on a potential bid for the radiology supplies unit
that Germany's Bayer AG is considering selling,
people close to the matter said.
Bracco has mandated an investment bank to find a partner for
a possible joint offer for the unit, which may be valued at more
than 4 billion euros (4.3 billion), they said.
The asset has also caught the eye of French peer Guerbet
, which has also been in talks with potential partners,
they said.
Bayer has not yet made a final decision on whether it will
sell, but earlier this year mandated Goldman Sachs as a sellside
advisor and sent out information to prospective buyers, the
people said, adding that the auction had been expected to start
next year.
Bracco declined to comment, while Guerbet was not
immediately available for comment.
Bayer said in a statement that the radiology business is not
for sale, declining further comment.
The German chemicals and healthcare company is acquiring
U.S. seed maker Monsanto, but has said it does not
depend on any assets from the sale of the radiology unit to
finance the $66 billion deal.
Bayer is also offering the radiology unit to private equity
groups interested in healthcare assets such as Advent, Carlyle
or Cinven, the sources said, adding that a tie-up with a
strategic bidder would likely give them an edge in a potential
auction.
The radiology business generates more than 1.5 billion euros
in revenue.
Bayer has been taking steps to narrow the focus of its
healthcare division to prescription pharmaceuticals and consumer
care products.
In 2014, it sold a unit making vascular catheters to Boston
Scientific Corp for $415 million, followed by the sale
of a blood glucose meter business to Panasonic Healthcare
Holdings for 1.02 billion euros last year.
DERMATOLOGY
Bayer has not yet completed the sale of it dermatology unit
put up for sale earlier this year, and for which it hopes to
fetch up to 1 billion euros, people familiar with the matter
said, adding that buyout group Avista remains the last bidder.
Suitors such as India's Lupin and investor BC
Partners have dropped out, sources said, cautioning that Bayer
may pull out if its price expectations are not met.
Lack of patent protection for the unit's long-established
products as well as the geographical spread of its sites are
seen as weighing on the attractiveness of the asset.
Bayer declined to comment on the dermatology business, while
Avista was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9310 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Pamela Barbaglia, Sophie Sassard
and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Adrian Croft)