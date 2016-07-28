Judge rules against some 1,300 lawsuits over Bayer's Mirena IUD

July 28 A New York federal judge has ruled in favor of Bayer AG against nearly 1,300 lawsuits filed by women who say they suffered internal injuries from the company's Mirena intra-uterine contraceptive device.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel in White Plains said on Thursday that there was no way for the lawsuits to continue after her earlier ruling barring crucial testimony from plaintiffs' experts. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)