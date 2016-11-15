Bayer to issue convertible notes for Monsanto buy

BERLIN Nov 15 German chemicals and healthcare
group Bayer AG will issue 4 billion euros ($4.3
billion) in mandatory convertible notes as part of measures to
fund its acquisition of U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co.
Bayer said in a statement that issuing the notes, set to
mature on Nov. 22, 2019, was the first part of previously
announced equity capital measures of around $19 billion in
connection with the Monsanto acquisition.
It said the move should not be seen as indicating any
decision by the regulatory authorities and was not meant to
preempt a decision.
It will set the final terms after an accelerated
bookbuilding process, expected to be finalised on Wednesday.
The net proceeds would allow the early replacement of part
of undrawn commitments under a syndicated term loan facility.
Joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the
offer are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman
Sachs and JP Morgan.
($1 = 0.9325 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)