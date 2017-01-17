Bayer, Monsanto pledge U.S. R&D spending, jobs after merger

FRANKFURT Jan 17 A future combined Bayer
and Monsanto expects to spend about $16
billion on research and development over the next six years with
at least half of this investment made in the United States, the
two companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement came after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's
spokesman said Germany's Bayer had pledged to boost its
investments in the United States as part of its deal to buy
U.S.-based Monsanto, investing $8 billion in R&D.
The companies' statement said: "This is an investment in
innovation and people that will create several thousand new
high-tech, well-paying jobs after integration is complete."
Trump's spokesman had said drugs and pesticides maker Bayer
had promised to maintain its more than 9,000 U.S. jobs and add
3,000 new U.S. high-tech positions.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing
by Georgina Prodhan)