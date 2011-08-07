Bayer eyes Pfizer's animal health business -magazine

* Bayer CEO says would consider acquisition -magazine
* Bayer drugs mega-merger preferable to mega-acquisition
* Sees single-digit pct sales loss in Yaz, Yasmin
FRANKFURT, Aug 7 Germany's Bayer (BAYGn.DE) is
considering whether to bid for the animal health unit of Pfizer
should the world's largest drugmaker divest a business
valued at as much as $16 billion.
"If it is up for sale, we will have a look at it," Bayer
Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told German business weekly
WirtschaftsWoche.
Animal health is a lucrative market since people in
developed economies spend a lot on their pets. Moreover, in
comparison to human drugs, the business is not as strictly
regulated.
Pfizer's animal health business develops products for
livestock and pets, and operates in more than 60 countries. It
posted revenue of about $3.6 billion last year, making it one of
the world's largest in the field. Analysts put the value of the
business at $10 billion to $16 billion.
Bayer had net financial debt excluding pension liabilities
of 7.40 billion euros at the end of the June, which is some 300
million euros more than it earned last year before interest,
taxes, depreciation, amortisation and special items.
Dekkers said the group was also looking for possible targets
in agrobusiness and genetically modified food technology.
"We thinking more in terms of smaller acquisitions," he told
the magazine in an interview that will be published on Monday.
The Bayer CEO called a possible mega-merger between his
pharma division and a rival as a theoretical option that was
more attractive than an outright acquisition.
"Current prices for big transactions makes it very difficult
to recoup your investment, so a merger among equals is much more
elegant," he said.
"I won't speculate on names. I know all CEOs of the major
pharma companies and enjoy speaking to all of them about
industry topics."
Bayer is bracing for impacts on its bottom line from the
loss of patents on its popular Yaz and Yasmin families of birth
control pills, which Dekkers anticipates will lead to a single
digit percentage decline in global sales of the pills starting
this year.
By 2013, he is aiming for robust organic growth in Bayer's
drugs business, when stroke treatment Xarelto along with two or
three other medications should hit the market.
Dekkers said he expects cancer drug Alpharadin to generate
peak sales in the "several hundreds of millions of euros".
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Andreas Kroener; Editing
by Mike Nesbit)