Bayer's Stivarga endorsed for gastrointestinal stromal tumors

FRANKFURT, June 27 German drugmaker Bayer
said its Stivarga cancer drug was recommended for
approval for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors by
an expert panel at the European Union's healthcare regulator.
It said it expected the final decision from the European
Commission in the third quarter of 2014.
In a separate statement, Bayer said the same European expert
panel at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the
approval of its eye drug Eylea for the treatment of visual
impairment due to diabetic macular oedema.
The European Commission, which rules over drug approvals in
the EU, typically follows the recommendations issued by the EMA.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)