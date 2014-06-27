版本:
Bayer's Stivarga endorsed for gastrointestinal stromal tumors

FRANKFURT, June 27 German drugmaker Bayer said its Stivarga cancer drug was recommended for approval for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors by an expert panel at the European Union's healthcare regulator.

It said it expected the final decision from the European Commission in the third quarter of 2014.

In a separate statement, Bayer said the same European expert panel at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of its eye drug Eylea for the treatment of visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema.

The European Commission, which rules over drug approvals in the EU, typically follows the recommendations issued by the EMA. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
