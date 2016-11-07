Bayer applies for Regorafenib authorisation to treat liver cancer

FRANKFURT Nov 7 German drugmaker Bayer
on Monday said it submitted an application to have
its cancer drug Regorafenib approved for the second-line
treatment of liver cancer patients following successful clinical
trials.
The company, known for its aspirin and Yasmin birth control
pills, said it asked authorities in the U.S., Japan and Europe
to extend the marketing authorisation of the drug, which is
already approved for the treatment of colorectal cancer and
gastrointestinal stromal tumours.
Bayer added that Regorafenib was accepted for an expedited
approval process in the United States, known as a Fast Track
designation.
The drugmaker in May said that a Phase III clinical trial of
Regorafenib showed it helped extend the lives of liver cancer
sufferers -- a disease around 780,000 people worldwide are
diagnosed with each year.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon, editing by Louise Heavens)