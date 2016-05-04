Bayer says its drug extends lives of liver cancer patients

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
FRANKFURT May 4 Bayer AG said on Thursday its Regorafenib cancer treatment drug helped extend the lives of liver cancer sufferers according to the results of a Phase III clinical trial.
Bayer now plans to file for regulatory approval of the oncology compound, which is also know as Stivarga, it said.
The German company said it plans to submit the data from its study as the basis for marketing authorisation of Regorafenib in the treatment of inoperable liver cancer in 2016. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jw57cK Further company coverage: