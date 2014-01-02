Bayer executive sees benefits of R&D changes as early as 2016

FRANKFURT Jan 2 Germany's Bayer
expects a campaign to accelerate the pace of new discoveries of
ingredients for pharmaceuticals and pesticides to yield results
as early as 2016, a management board member said.
"We expect it to be reflected in our pipeline in the next
two, three, four, five years," Wolfgang Plischke, Bayer's
outgoing innovation chief, told Reuters in an interview.
Under the project named Nimbus, announced in 2012, Bayer's
human and animal health businesses as well as its CropScience
division are being tied together more closely and hundreds of
Bayer researchers are encouraged to exchange information that
could help in the discovery of new ingredients.
Bayer hopes the project will give it an edge over rivals
such as Sanofi, Pfizer or Syngenta,
which do not have all three business areas under one roof.
Bayer has said in the past it plans to provide up to 30
million euros ($41.3 million) per year to finance the Nimbus
project. It spent an overall 3.01 billion euros on research in
2012, up from 2.9 billion in 2011.
"Our philosophy is to have similar research budgets for the
coming years," Plischke said.