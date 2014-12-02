UPDATE 1-Bayer to seek approval for haemophilia drug this month

* Bay 81-8973 is based on Bayer's established Kogenate drug
* Bayer investing 500 mln eur in haemophilia drug production
* Competes with Biogen Idec, Novo Nordisk
FRANKFURT, Dec 2 Drugmaker Bayer AG
said on Tuesday it will this month file for approval of its
experimental haemophilia drug Bay 81-8973, based on its
established Kogenate brand, as it seeks to build a range of
treatments against the hereditary bleeding disorder.
The German company in March unveiled plans to spend more
than 500 million euros ($622 million) to set up haemophilia drug
production sites in Germany, in a sign of confidence in its
development pipeline.
Patients have seen new treatment options and more are in the
offing. U.S. regulators earlier this year approved Biogen Idec's
long-lasting haemophilia A drug Eloctate and hemophilia
B treatment Alprolix, both co-developed with Swedish Orphan
Biovitrum AB.
Novo Nordisk has two long-acting drugs against
type A and B in the third and last phase of testing required for
regulatory approval.
Bayer's established haemophilia A therapy product Kogenate,
had 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in sales last year.
Apart from Bay 81-8973, which Bayer aims to bring to U.S.
and European markets, the company has another drug candidate
against the type A of the bleeding disorder in the third and
last phase of testing.
Bayer has previously said it expects to seek approval for
this drug, known as Damoctocog alfa pegol, in mid-2016.
People with haemophilia have a fault in a gene that
regulates the body's production of proteins called clotting
factors. This can cause spontaneous bleeding as well as severe
bleeding following injuries or surgery.
($1 = 0.8041 euro)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)