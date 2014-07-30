Bayer says discussing size of animal health unit

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
FRANKFURT, July 30 German healthcare group Bayer is discussing internally whether its animal health unit needs to be bulked up to better compete with rivals, its chief executive said.
"We have a good animal health business but things are happening in the industry ... that make us take a look at the question to what extent is critical mass important in animal health," CEO Marijn Dekkers told analysts in a conference call.
Dekkers pointed to Novartis's decision in April to sell its animal health arm to Eli Lilly for about $5.4 billion and to Pfizer spinning off its animal health unit Zoetis last year as events that have changed the industry.
Bayer is the world's fifth-largest veterinary drugs maker, based on 2013 sales of 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion).
($1 = 0.7477 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
